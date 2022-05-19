Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi (L) visits the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Thursday. Photo: Pool/Jiji Press/AFP
IAEA chief inspects Fukushima nuclear plant after Japan initially approves water discharge plan
- Planned discharge of treated water is expected next spring. China, South Korea, as well as fishing communities in Japan, have expressed opposition to the plan
- Treated water will be diluted with seawater to 1/40th of the concentration permitted under safety standards and released into the sea via an underwater pipeline
