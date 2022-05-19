A salvage company carrying deepwater divers search at the site of a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23 with 26 people aboard. Photo: Kyodo
Deepwater divers find no sign of 12 people still missing in sunken Japan tour boat
- It is the first time divers conducted a search inside and outside the boat. An underwater drone had been used earlier but none of the missing was found inside
- 26 people were aboard the Kazu I when it capsized off the Shiretoko Peninsula – 14 people were killed in the accident, and 12 are still unaccounted for
