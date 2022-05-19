A salvage company carrying deepwater divers search at the site of a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23 with 26 people aboard. Photo: Kyodo
A salvage company carrying deepwater divers search at the site of a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23 with 26 people aboard. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Deepwater divers find no sign of 12 people still missing in sunken Japan tour boat

  • It is the first time divers conducted a search inside and outside the boat. An underwater drone had been used earlier but none of the missing was found inside
  • 26 people were aboard the Kazu I when it capsized off the Shiretoko Peninsula – 14 people were killed in the accident, and 12 are still unaccounted for

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:05pm, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A salvage company carrying deepwater divers search at the site of a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23 with 26 people aboard. Photo: Kyodo
A salvage company carrying deepwater divers search at the site of a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23 with 26 people aboard. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE