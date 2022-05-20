Staff disinfect the premises of a medical oxygen factory to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
North Korea claims ‘good results’ in Covid-19 fight as fever cases pass 2 million
- The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with symptoms, and two more deaths
- Despite the caseload, state media said farming continues, factories are working, and the country was planning a state funeral for a former general
