Staff disinfect the premises of a medical oxygen factory to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
Staff disinfect the premises of a medical oxygen factory to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea claims ‘good results’ in Covid-19 fight as fever cases pass 2 million

  • The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with symptoms, and two more deaths
  • Despite the caseload, state media said farming continues, factories are working, and the country was planning a state funeral for a former general

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:45am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff disinfect the premises of a medical oxygen factory to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
Staff disinfect the premises of a medical oxygen factory to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE