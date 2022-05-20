People walk near Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, Japan. Japan will relax its Covid border restrictions from June 1, including by doubling its daily cap on the number of international arrivals allowed to 20,000. Photo: Kyodo via Getty Images
Coronavirus: Japan to ease Covid border controls in June allowing for more overseas arrivals
- Those arriving from about 80 per cent of countries and regions will no longer be required to take virus tests on arrival or undergo quarantine
- Japan effectively closed its doors to non-resident foreign nationals to prevent a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant
