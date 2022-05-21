The flags of China and Japan. A 2008 bilateral agreement would have banned independent drilling by either country in the East China Sea, but negotiations were suspended in 2010. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese gas exploration in East China Sea ‘unacceptable’, says Japan’s Kishida

  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he was disappointed by China’s efforts to develop gas fields in disputed waters
  • An official diplomatic complaint against the move was filed on Friday by Tokyo’s foreign ministry, which urged a return to negotiations on a 2008 agreement

Agence France-Presse in Tokyo

Updated: 12:38pm, 21 May, 2022

