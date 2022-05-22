North Korean medical service personnel in handing out medication at a pharmacy to curb the coronavirus health crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: North Korea reports ‘positive trend’ in Covid fight as ‘fever’ cases dip

  • The wave fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million
  • It has refused most outside help, kept its borders shut and allows no independent confirmation of official data

Reuters
Updated: 7:39am, 22 May, 2022

