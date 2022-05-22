US President Joe Biden speaks to the media in Seoul on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Biden says US ‘ready for anything North Korea does’ as he wraps up Seoul trip with Hyundai’s US$10 billion investment pledge
- The US president told reporters on Sunday that he was not concerned about any possible provocation Kim Jong-un might deliver while he is touring the region
- He was speaking at an event showcasing carmaker Hyundai’s pledge to invest at least US$10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the US
