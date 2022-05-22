South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) visit the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base prior to Biden’s departure to Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol to unveil own Indo-Pacific strategy following summit with US President Joe Biden
- Decision comes after South Korea said it will participate in the US’ Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is aimed at countering China’s regional influence
- Strategy is expected to include plans such as how to coexist ― or collaborate ― with the Quad nations consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the US
