US President Joe Biden arrives at US Yokota Air Base in Tokyo for the first time on an official visit as a President and will attend a summit meeting of the ‘Quad’ group. Photo: dpa
In Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits

  • Biden is in Tokyo to meet with leaders of the ‘Quad’ group of nations, and launch his long-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF)
  • White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Taiwan, a potential flashpoint between the US and China, will not be an IPEF member, for now

Reuters

Updated: 10:35pm, 22 May, 2022

