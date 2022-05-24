A Russian TU-95 bomber flew over the East China Sea as Quad leaders met nearby in Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan says China, Russia jets flew nearby as Quad leaders met to talk about regional security
- Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said the government had expressed ‘grave concerns’ over the flights of the four bombers
- It is the fourth time since November that long-distance joint flights by Russia and China have been spotted near Japan
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Russian TU-95 bomber flew over the East China Sea as Quad leaders met nearby in Japan. Photo: Reuters