A rickshaw puller carries tourists near Sensoji Buddhist temple at Tokyo’s Asakusa district. photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan tops world tourism ranking despite Covid-19 restrictions
- Topping the World Economic Forum’s list for the first time, the country ranked highly for its cultural resources and in several infrastructure categories
- The next highest ranking Asia-Pacific countries were Australia in seventh place and Singapore ninth place, out of a total of 117 countries and regions
