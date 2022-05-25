North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea tests three ballistic missiles, as Joe Biden concludes Asia trip
- The launches follow fears that Pyongyang would conduct a nuclear test during the US president’s visit
- Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol had discussed expanded military exercises to counter Kim Jong-un’s sabre rattling.
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP