North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea tests three ballistic missiles, as Joe Biden concludes Asia trip

  • The launches follow fears that Pyongyang would conduct a nuclear test during the US president’s visit
  • Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol had discussed expanded military exercises to counter Kim Jong-un’s sabre rattling.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:47am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang in April. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE