Two Singaporean firms have been charged with exporting alcohol, including Johnnie Walker Black Label to North Kora. Photo: Four Seasons
Singapore firm charged for exporting US$500,000 worth of wine, alcohol via China to North Korea
- Singapore suspended trade ties with North Korea in 2017, so 123 Holdings and 123 Duty Free face hefty fines for allegedly trading illegally with the regime
- In 2019, a court in the city state jailed the director of a Singaporean trading firm for nearly 3 years for supplying luxury goods to North Korea
