Japan to start reopening to foreign tourists from June 10; package tours to two airports
- Will begin with the admission of tourists on guided package tours, allowing international flights to New Chitose airport in Hokkaido and Naha airport in Okinawa
- Already announced it will double its cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 a day starting next month, though it remains far below pre-pandemic levels
