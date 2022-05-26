Japan will begin reopening to foreign tourists from June 10. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Japan to start reopening to foreign tourists from June 10; package tours to two airports

  • Will begin with the admission of tourists on guided package tours, allowing international flights to New Chitose airport in Hokkaido and Naha airport in Okinawa
  • Already announced it will double its cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 a day starting next month, though it remains far below pre-pandemic levels

Bloomberg

Updated: 8:34pm, 26 May, 2022

