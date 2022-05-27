Fans of K-pop band BTS walk past an advertisement promoting their concert at Seoul Olympic stadium in Seoul, South Korea in March. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden to host K-pop superstars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

  • The president will talk to the group at the White House about issues like inclusion and discrimination, amid a rise in attacks on Asian-Americans
  • The meeting comes as May’s recognition of Asian-American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) month comes to a close

Reuters
Updated: 1:27am, 27 May, 2022

