A barge tries to salvage a sunken tour boat from a depth of about 180 metres off the Japanese main island of Hokkaido. The tour boat, which sank in late April with 26 people aboard, dropped back to the seabed while being towed by the barge operated by a salvage company on May 24. Photo: Kyodo
Sunken Japan tour boat raised to surface in second salvage attempt, 12 people still missing
- On April 23, the tour boat went on a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, with 26 people aboard, despite bad weather forecasts and warnings
- The coastguard intends to launch an investigation into the cause of the accident, hoping to find clues about the fate of the 12 people unaccounted for
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A barge tries to salvage a sunken tour boat from a depth of about 180 metres off the Japanese main island of Hokkaido. The tour boat, which sank in late April with 26 people aboard, dropped back to the seabed while being towed by the barge operated by a salvage company on May 24. Photo: Kyodo