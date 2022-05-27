North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a meeting on the country’s coronavirus disease outbreak. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea
Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un calls North Korea’s Covid vaccines an ‘immortal potion of love’: report

  • North Korea has began its Covid vaccine programme, but it’s currently only for soldiers working on national construction projects, Radio Free Asia reported
  • As of Thursday, North Korea has recorded more than 3.2 million cases of ‘fever’ and 69 deaths

Updated: 2:45pm, 27 May, 2022

