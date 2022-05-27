North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a meeting on the country’s coronavirus disease outbreak. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un calls North Korea’s Covid vaccines an ‘immortal potion of love’: report
- North Korea has began its Covid vaccine programme, but it’s currently only for soldiers working on national construction projects, Radio Free Asia reported
- As of Thursday, North Korea has recorded more than 3.2 million cases of ‘fever’ and 69 deaths
