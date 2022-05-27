Japanese government urges families to save power by huddling around one television. Photo: Shutterstock
Huddle around the TV to save power, Japanese families are told by government
- Government’s appeal comes after energy crunch in March nearly brought blackouts to the capital, and as tight supplies are expected throughout the summer and next winter
- Previously, Tokyo residents were urged to watch an hour less TV a day, switch off rice cookers and refrain from using heaters on toilet seats until winter
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japanese government urges families to save power by huddling around one television. Photo: Shutterstock