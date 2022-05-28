A woman in Seoul on Wednesday watches a news report on North Korea’s launch of three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US hits North Korea with fresh sanctions over missile development

  • The move comes a day after China and Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to inflict tougher penalties on Pyongyang
  • So far this year, North Korea has launched 23 ballistic missiles, including six intercontinental ballistic missiles, the US Treasury says

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 6:16am, 28 May, 2022

