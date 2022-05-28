A poster displayed outside Pyongyang Department Store No.1 reads ‘Displaying beautiful communist virtues and traits’. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: N Korea reports 88,500 more with Covid symptoms – disbelief over tiny death rate

  • N Korea says about 3.3 million people sick with fevers, but only 69 have died; ‘scientifically, their figures can’t be accepted’, professor says
  • Fatality rate of 0.002 per cent is something no other country, including world’s richest, achieved against a disease that has killed more than 6 million people

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:09pm, 28 May, 2022

