A poster displayed outside Pyongyang Department Store No.1 reads ‘Displaying beautiful communist virtues and traits’. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: N Korea reports 88,500 more with Covid symptoms – disbelief over tiny death rate
- N Korea says about 3.3 million people sick with fevers, but only 69 have died; ‘scientifically, their figures can’t be accepted’, professor says
- Fatality rate of 0.002 per cent is something no other country, including world’s richest, achieved against a disease that has killed more than 6 million people
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A poster displayed outside Pyongyang Department Store No.1 reads ‘Displaying beautiful communist virtues and traits’. Photo: AFP