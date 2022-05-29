An employee of Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory disinfects the floor of a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in Pyongyang, North Korea Photo: AP
Coronavirus: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un says pandemic situation controlled and improving
- On Sunday, North Korea reported 89,500 new patients with fever symptoms, taking its total to 3.4 million. It did not say if there were additional deaths
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting on Sunday
