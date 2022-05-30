North Korea removed virus lockdown measures that had been in place for more than two weeks in its capital, news reports indicated, after saying policies by leader Kim Jong-un have controlled the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Coronavirus: North Korea rolls back lockdown, says virus flare-up ‘controlled’ thanks to Kim Jong-un’s policies
- North Korea has not allowed in outside workers to help with the pandemic or verify numbers for the public health crisis that could overwhelm its medical system
- The state’s official media said daily cases have fallen by about 75 per cent from a peak of 392,920 two weeks ago
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
North Korea removed virus lockdown measures that had been in place for more than two weeks in its capital, news reports indicated, after saying policies by leader Kim Jong-un have controlled the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: KCNA via Reuters