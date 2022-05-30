A record number of methamphetamine pills (known as ‘ya ba’ in Thailand) were seized in the region in the past year. Photo: AFP
Drugs
Asia /  East Asia

1 billion pills seized as ominous illegal drugs peak hits East, Southeast Asia

  • ‘The region is literally [sic] swimming in methamphetamine,’ a concerned UN agency spokesman said
  • Increased production is making drugs cheaper and more accessible, creating greater risk to communities, report said

Associated Press
Updated: 5:08pm, 30 May, 2022

