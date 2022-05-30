Tourists in traditional Japanese kimonos in Tokyo; there are concerns about Covid-19 spike as Japan opens its borders. Photo: AP
Japan eases borders for tourists but worries about foreign ‘bad manners’ triggering coronavirus
- Relaxing strict Covid measures took months of pressure from travel trade because government feared public backlash if infections spiked
- There are concerns visitors who don’t wear masks or use hand sanitiser could spread infections again; against backdrop of economic woes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tourists in traditional Japanese kimonos in Tokyo; there are concerns about Covid-19 spike as Japan opens its borders. Photo: AP