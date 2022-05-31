A tombstones bearing the Ko family name, relatives of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un through his mother, Ko Yong Hui, is found at a remote area on the resort South Korean island of Jeju. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has closer ties to South Korea than he likes to admit
- At a cemetery on South Korea’s Jeju island, there are 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name, Kim’s relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui
- Kim’s mother grew up in Osaka, Japan, but her family moved to North Korea in the 1960s as part of a decades-long repatriation programme by Pyongyang
