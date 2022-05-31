Japan is continuing to ease Covid-19 border controls and starts accepting foreign tourists in stages from mid-June. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan test tour by 4 Thai people cancelled after Covid infection

  • The traveller was in Oita when his or her infection was confirmed on Monday; three other close contacts have all tested negative and are isolating in a hotel
  • The small-scale test tour was part of the government’s programme for when Japan continues easing Covid-19 border controls and accepts foreign tourists in June

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:05pm, 31 May, 2022

