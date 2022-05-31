Japan is continuing to ease Covid-19 border controls and starts accepting foreign tourists in stages from mid-June. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan test tour by 4 Thai people cancelled after Covid infection
- The traveller was in Oita when his or her infection was confirmed on Monday; three other close contacts have all tested negative and are isolating in a hotel
- The small-scale test tour was part of the government’s programme for when Japan continues easing Covid-19 border controls and accepts foreign tourists in June
