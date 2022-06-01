People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP
People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan expands daily arrival cap to 20,000 in bid to revive tourism as Covid fears recede

  • In addition to the latest easing, Japan also plans to start accepting foreign tourists in stages starting on June 10
  • In November, Japan banned entries by foreigners, but has gradually eased restrictions as vaccination rates rise and countries resume international travel

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:31am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP
People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE