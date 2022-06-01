People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan expands daily arrival cap to 20,000 in bid to revive tourism as Covid fears recede
- In addition to the latest easing, Japan also plans to start accepting foreign tourists in stages starting on June 10
- In November, Japan banned entries by foreigners, but has gradually eased restrictions as vaccination rates rise and countries resume international travel
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People visit the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo on May 30, 2022 as Japan earlier announced borders reopen to tourists on guided tours starting. Photo: AFP