North Korea Covid-19 outbreak likely to be worsening, WHO says, contradicting Pyongyang
- Despite the nation having one of the worst health systems in the world, state media reports that more than 95 per cent of cases have recovered
- 96,600 new ‘fevered cases’ were reported on Thursday, for a total of 3.8 million infections since late April
A Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory employee disinfects a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in North Korea in May. Photo: AP