A Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory employee disinfects a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in North Korea in May. Photo: AP
A Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory employee disinfects a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in North Korea in May. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea Covid-19 outbreak likely to be worsening, WHO says, contradicting Pyongyang

  • Despite the nation having one of the worst health systems in the world, state media reports that more than 95 per cent of cases have recovered
  • 96,600 new ‘fevered cases’ were reported on Thursday, for a total of 3.8 million infections since late April

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:33am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory employee disinfects a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in North Korea in May. Photo: AP
A Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory employee disinfects a dinning room as the state increased measures to stop the spread of illness in North Korea in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE