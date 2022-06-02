Lee Jun-seok (R), leader of the ruling People Power Party, attaches a sticker saying ‘being elected’ to the photo of incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during local elections on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s new president gets big win with local election results favouring his People Power Party
- Of the 17 mayoral and governor races, the ruling PPP won 12, including the Seoul mayoral seat, as well as five of seven seats in parliamentary by-elections
- Win sees the People Power Party gain leverage in managing state affairs, but the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea still controls the National Assembly
