Lee Jun-seok (R), leader of the ruling People Power Party, attaches a sticker saying ‘being elected’ to the photo of incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during local elections on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s new president gets big win with local election results favouring his People Power Party

  • Of the 17 mayoral and governor races, the ruling PPP won 12, including the Seoul mayoral seat, as well as five of seven seats in parliamentary by-elections
  • Win sees the People Power Party gain leverage in managing state affairs, but the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea still controls the National Assembly

Korea Times
Updated: 9:22am, 2 Jun, 2022

