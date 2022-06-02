North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, chairs the United Nations Conference on Disarmament on Thursday. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s ‘reckless actions’ criticised as it takes helm of UN disarmament body
- North Korea has taken over rotating presidency of Conference on Disarmament, which has largely devolved into a place for countries to criticise others’ weapons programmes, or defend their own
- Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read joint statement by 48 countries, plus EU, expressing concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and its ballistic missile capabilities and activities
