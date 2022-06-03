Kim Gunn, South Korea’s new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his US counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi pose before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Kim Gunn, South Korea’s new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his US counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi pose before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US, South Korea, Japan envoys meet in Seoul to discuss potential North Korea nuclear test fears

  • Last week, the United States called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion
  • This year, North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, in violation of UN sanctions

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:41pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Gunn, South Korea’s new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his US counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi pose before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Kim Gunn, South Korea’s new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his US counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi pose before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE