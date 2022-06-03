South Korea will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas next week. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
South Korea to to lift quarantine rule for unvaccinated foreign travellers on June 8
- The government will still maintain the requirement of a negative PCR test result before entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after arrival
- Decision comes as Covid infections in the country have been steadily declining, and following the lifting of an outdoor face mask regulation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
South Korea will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas next week. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap