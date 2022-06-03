South Korea will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas next week. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
South Korea to to lift quarantine rule for unvaccinated foreign travellers on June 8

  • The government will still maintain the requirement of a negative PCR test result before entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after arrival
  • Decision comes as Covid infections in the country have been steadily declining, and following the lifting of an outdoor face mask regulation

Korea Times

Updated: 3:15pm, 3 Jun, 2022

