Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Bloomberg
Google CEO Sundar Pichai reported to Gangnam police in Seoul, faces investigation in South Korea for in-app billing system
- If Fair Trade Commission regards Google’s policy as illegal, the agency may impose sanctions including a fine
- One lawmaker estimated Korean app users will be paying an additional US$185 million every year as a result of the in-app payment policy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Bloomberg