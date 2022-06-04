Japanese sailor and adventurer Kenichi Horie speaks to the media in January before leaving for the United States to begin his voyage. Photo: AFP
Japanese man, 83, becomes oldest person to sail solo across Pacific Ocean
- Kenichi Horie arrived in Japan on Saturday after sailing 8,500km from San Francisco on his 6-metre-long yacht the Suntory Mermaid III
- He traced a similar route to the one he made 60 years ago when he became the first yachtsman to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls
Japanese sailor and adventurer Kenichi Horie speaks to the media in January before leaving for the United States to begin his voyage. Photo: AFP