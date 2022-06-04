Japanese sailor and adventurer Kenichi Horie speaks to the media in January before leaving for the United States to begin his voyage. Photo: AFP
Japanese man, 83, becomes oldest person to sail solo across Pacific Ocean

  • Kenichi Horie arrived in Japan on Saturday after sailing 8,500km from San Francisco on his 6-metre-long yacht the Suntory Mermaid III
  • He traced a similar route to the one he made 60 years ago when he became the first yachtsman to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls

Kyodo

Updated: 12:32pm, 4 Jun, 2022

