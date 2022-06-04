Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the start of a charity concert in aid of Ukraine held in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan PM plans to attend Nato summit in first for country’s leader

  • Fumio Kishida’s attendance at the event would make him the first Japanese leader to take part in a gathering of the Western alliance
  • Australia, New Zealand and South Korea have also been invited to attend next month’s Nato summit in Madrid, amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyodo

Updated: 3:03pm, 4 Jun, 2022

