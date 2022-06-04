Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the start of a charity concert in aid of Ukraine held in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan PM plans to attend Nato summit in first for country’s leader
- Fumio Kishida’s attendance at the event would make him the first Japanese leader to take part in a gathering of the Western alliance
- Australia, New Zealand and South Korea have also been invited to attend next month’s Nato summit in Madrid, amid Russia’s war in Ukraine
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the start of a charity concert in aid of Ukraine held in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE