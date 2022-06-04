A sign for the ‘Go To Travel’ campaign to encourage domestic travel in Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan considers resuming national tourism discount as Covid eases
- The domestic ‘Go To Travel’ initiative was first rolled out in July 2020 and subsidised half the travel expenses – up to US$150 a night – for each traveller
- From June 10, Japan will allow people in to the country on tours with fixed schedules and guides from a low-risk ‘blue’ list of 98 countries
