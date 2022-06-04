The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, right, and South Korea’s landing platform helicopter ship Marado during a joint military exercise. Photo: AP
S. Korea, US stage rare drills with aircraft carrier, amid N. Korea nuclear fears

  • The USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, joined the three-day drills, along with a powerful guided-missile cruiser and destroyer
  • The allies’ first joint military exercise since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office, included air defence, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime operations

Reuters
Updated: 10:48pm, 4 Jun, 2022

