The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, right, and South Korea’s landing platform helicopter ship Marado during a joint military exercise. Photo: AP
S. Korea, US stage rare drills with aircraft carrier, amid N. Korea nuclear fears
- The USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, joined the three-day drills, along with a powerful guided-missile cruiser and destroyer
- The allies’ first joint military exercise since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office, included air defence, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime operations
