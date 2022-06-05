A missile launch in North Korea earlier this year. Pyongyang has doubled down on upgrading its weapons programme, despite facing crippling economic sanctions. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea unleashes barrage of missiles in response to US military drills
- Japan’s defence minister said that the ‘very large’ number of missiles launched from multiple locations at the same time was ‘absolutely unacceptable’
- North Korea fired the eight missiles a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A missile launch in North Korea earlier this year. Pyongyang has doubled down on upgrading its weapons programme, despite facing crippling economic sanctions. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP