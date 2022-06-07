People wearing masks visit Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Foreign tourists could be asked to leave Japan if they do not comply with pandemic health measures. Photo: AFP
Tourists to Japan may be sent home if they don’t wear face masks and follow other health measures, government says
- Japan is set to allow package-tour visitors from selected countries and regions from Friday as the border gradually reopens to international tourism
- Travel companies will be required to explain health rules and book tours only for customers who have agreed to comply, according to guidelines issued on Tuesday
