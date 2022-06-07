A missile launch pictured near Pyongang in 2017, the year North Korea last claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its intercontinental ballistic missiles. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
US warns of ‘forceful response’ to anticipated North Korea nuclear test
- US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made the remarks on Tuesday as she travelled to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies
- Intelligence officials have warned North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at the nuclear testing ground it last used in 2017
