The Last Emperor, with Tao Wu and Joan Chen, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci with score by Ryuichi Sakamoto. Photo: HKIFF
Oscar-winning Japanese musician ‘The Last Emperor’ Sakamoto battling stage IV cancer
- The award-winning composer won an Oscar and Grammy for scoring the 1987 film starring Tao Wu and Joan Chen, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci
- Ryuichi Sakamoto discusses his cancer diagnosis in a series of magazine articles titled ’How Many More Times Will I See the Full Moon?’
