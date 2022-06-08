Social media posts shared across the world have incorrectly claimed that recent monkeypox cases recorded outside of areas in western and central Africa where it is endemic are a “side effect” of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Is monkeypox a ‘side effect’ of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine? Korean expert slams ‘very ignorant rumour’
- Epidemiologist Yoo Jin-hong said the claim ‘has no basis in fact’ and ‘appears to stem from the idea that chimpanzees are broadly referred to as monkeys’
- AstraZeneca’s Covid jab uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vector – altered so it does not infect humans or replicate – to transport genetic instructions to the body
