Japanese man arrested in Indonesia over Covid relief fraud, estimated at US$7.3 million

  • Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was wanted by police over pandemic subsidy fraud with an estimated value of US$7.3 million, and left Japan for Indonesia in October 2020
  • He was found in a fish trader’s house on Sumatra island where he had been staying after telling the owner he wanted to invest in fisheries

Associated Press

Updated: 7:32pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Japanese people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a shopping arcade in Tokyo. Photo: AP
