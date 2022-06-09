A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP
A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s record missile flurry could have cost as much as US$650 million

  • Pyongyang fired 33 test missiles in 2022 – costing US$30 million per intercontinental ballistic missile and US$5million for each short-range ballistic missiles
  • Barrage of missile launches comes as North Korea battles Covid and food shortages made worse by leader Kim Jong-un’s move to shut borders due to the pandemic

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:15pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP
A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE