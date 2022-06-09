Two Chinese men in their 20s have been arrested over an alleged scheme to cheat on a Hitotsubashi University entrance exam by posting test questions on social media and soliciting answers, police said on Thursday.
Two Chinese men arrested over alleged plot to cheat on Japan university exam
- Tokyo police arrested Wang Jialu, a 22-year-old student, and Li Suihan, 28, his alleged accomplice, on a charge of obstructing university operations
- Pair allegedly posted test questions on social media in an attempt to solicit answers
