North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: dpa
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires suspected artillery pieces into sea, says Seoul military

  • South Korean officials worry North is upgrading weapons systems; last week Kim Jong-un talked of need to strengthen military capability
  • Artillery tests draw less outside attention than missile launches but long-range artillery guns are still security threat to South’s metropolitan region

Associated Press
Updated: 11:29pm, 12 Jun, 2022

