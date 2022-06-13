Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Travel firms in state of confusion as Japan reopens to foreign tourists

  • Travel companies have complained over the lack of communication regarding entry procedures and last-minute Covid-19 guidelines
  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on May 26 that Japan would reopen to foreign tourists from last Friday

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:18am, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE