A member of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union stands next to a truck during a strike in South Korea. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea
South Korea economy faces risks as trucker strike enters 7th day

  • 22,000-strong union is protesting soaring fuel prices and demanding minimum pay guarantees – 4 rounds of government negotiations have failed to secure a deal
  • Petrochemical firms joined automobile and steelmakers in cutting operations due to inventory issues from transport disruptions from the truckers strike

Reuters
Updated: 11:50am, 13 Jun, 2022

