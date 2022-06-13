A member of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union stands next to a truck during a strike in South Korea. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea economy faces risks as trucker strike enters 7th day
- 22,000-strong union is protesting soaring fuel prices and demanding minimum pay guarantees – 4 rounds of government negotiations have failed to secure a deal
- Petrochemical firms joined automobile and steelmakers in cutting operations due to inventory issues from transport disruptions from the truckers strike
