Japan has passed a bill to make online insults punishable by jail time. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time, following suicide of Hana Kimura, star of Netflix show ‘Terrace House’
- Bill gained traction after 22-year-old Hana Kimura, a reality TV star was believed to have committed suicide after receiving hateful online messages
- Proposed changes will mean up to 1 year in prison and a fine of up to to US$2,221 – current penalty for insults is less than 30 days detention and a US$74 fine
