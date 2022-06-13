Japan has passed a bill to make online insults punishable by jail time. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time, following suicide of Hana Kimura, star of Netflix show ‘Terrace House’

  • Bill gained traction after 22-year-old Hana Kimura, a reality TV star was believed to have committed suicide after receiving hateful online messages
  • Proposed changes will mean up to 1 year in prison and a fine of up to to US$2,221 – current penalty for insults is less than 30 days detention and a US$74 fine

Kyodo

Updated: 3:20pm, 13 Jun, 2022

