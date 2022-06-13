“Numa” or “swamp”, requires just five ingredients: rice, chicken breast, okra, dried seaweed and dried shiitake mushrooms Photo: Handout
Japan’s health conscious turn to ‘swamp’ food in bid to lose weight but feel full

  • Numa or ‘swamp’ is said to offer waistline-reducing qualities, helping people in Japan lose weight while feeling full rather than famished
  • Latest culinary trend requires only five ingredients: rice, chicken breast, okra, dried seaweed and dried shiitake mushrooms

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:13pm, 13 Jun, 2022

